NEW 'Off The Hook' ONLINE

Alex is in Slovenia, Dildog, Medus4 and The Gibson join the panel to discuss their Veilid project, how the framework reduces costs and secures data for apps built on top of it, The Gibson's motivation for creating hackers.town, reaction to the project since it was announced, user experience, design considerations that went into Veilid, explaining Cult of the Dead Cow, how Veilid can protect against some of the more sinister use cases of personal data, addressing safety of the framework, where the name came from.