VOLUME 37 OF THE HACKER DIGEST RELEASED

While our quarterly issues are still catching up due to our interrupted printing schedule last year, our annual digital digest is actually ahead of schedule and has just been released for the most recent volume. The Hacker Digest is an annual compendium of the most recent volume of 2600, rearranged into book form and available in non-DRM PDF and EPUB format, along with versions for the Amazon Kindle and Barnes and Noble Nook.

You can subscribe to The Hacker Digest here and get all 37 volumes in PDF format sent to you along with every annual volume published in the future! Already a lifetime subscriber? You can add the annual digital digest for a reduced price!