WINTER OFFICIALLY ARRIVES IN AMERICA

The long, dark winter has officially arrived with the re-introduction of Club-Mate's Winter Edition blend. This special flavor is only made in Germany once a year and it's generally only sold during the winter months. Our shipment just arrived and we think it got here just in time.

Club-Mate Winter Edition is spiced with cinnamon, star anise, and cardamom. As the Germans describe it, "it tastes like warming up your hands in front of a fireplace after a merry snowball fight. Its unique ingredients create a taste that smoothly combines with the mate. Thus new sensory interpretations become possible."

We don't have a lot of the stuff so we're only making it available in 12-packs. You can order yours here.