To help make the holidays more enjoyable, we have put all of the talks from The Eleventh HOPE on our YouTube channel in full HD quality. Just click here to start viewing. (If you click "Play All" you will see all talks in sequential order in each track.) If you want your very own copies to store locally, we also have flash drives, MP4s, and DVDs available at our store. You now have many ways in which to share HOPE in this festive season.