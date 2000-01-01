2017 HACKER CALENDARS ARE OUT

You may have seen some of our advance copies at The Eleventh HOPE - they're now out for general consumption.

As in previous years, these calendars feature 14 of the best payphone photos that have been submitted to us in the past year. They're all 12"x12" glossy prints suitable for framing (after you've used the calendar, of course). In addition, we've filled in even more of the dates with significant moments in hacker history. Nearly every day has some momentous event that's of interest to hackers everywhere! (And if you come across a day without something historic, we invite you to do something that will put that date on next year's calendar - keep it positive.)

To get your own copy, just click here.