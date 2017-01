We've made a limited number of tickets to The Eleventh HOPE available. Once these are gone, we won't be offering more online. We will, however, have tickets at the door at the conference for $160. These will likely sell out early. But as we've mentioned, tickets are transferable so just because we stop selling them doesn't mean you'll be locked out if you work out a deal with someone at or before the conference. Keep checking the HOPE website for updates.