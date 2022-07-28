NEW 'Off The Hook' ONLINE

Greg Newby, Volt4ire, Alex, Mitch Altman and Liz Gorski are on to discuss the 14th HOPE conference that took place this weekend, how HOPE ended up at St. John's University, hanging out after hours, an overview of some of the talks and workshops, the May Contain Hackers conference was occurring at the same time in the Netherlands, the AV and streaming crews stepped up their games, YouTube pulled the stream of one of the live tracks.