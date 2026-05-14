NEW 'Off The Hook' ONLINE

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BSky
The new edition of Off The Hook from 05/13/2026 has been archived and is now available online.
Smart glasses being used to covertly film people, datacenter guzzles 30M gallons of water without being billed, fallout from the Canvas hack.
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