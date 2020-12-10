NEW 'Off The Hook' ONLINE

The light at the end of the tunnel, listener mail, correcting the speed on the old voice BBS files, loud heating systems, the origins of the Spanish flu, more old voice messages, suggestions for the satellite vs tree problem, MCI still exists, old phone tricks, former Florida Department of Health employee & COVID whistleblower's home raided by police, Dr. Welton Chang - CTO of Human Rights First - joins the OTH panel to discuss his organization's Innovation Lab as well as technology's effects on human rights, join Off The Hook Overtime on Channel2600 on YouTube.