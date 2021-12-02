NEW 'Off The Hook' ONLINE

NOW ON STANDS!
The new edition of Off The Hook from 12/01/2021 has been archived and is now available online.
Hotel Penn update, injecting ads into dreams, Google sued for breaching "Don't Be Evil" contract, listener emails, international hacking news.
