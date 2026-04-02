NEW 'Off The Hook' ONLINE

Subscribe to 2600! Get 2600 Stuff!

NEW 'Off The Hook' ONLINE

Posted 02 Apr, 2026 2:46:26 UTC

The new edition of Off The Hook from 04/01/2026 has been archived and is now available online.

A old April Fools prank, astronauts are on their way to the moon, Meta and YouTube found liable in social media addiction trial, listener phone calls.

"Off The Hook" - 04/01/2026
Download the torrent here