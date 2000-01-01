WUSB HISTORICAL VIDEO SERIES CONTINUES

Back in 1990, eight days of a WUSB fundraiser were captured on video and recently discovered. We are releasing segments of this historic archive at the beginning of every month.

The second recording focuses on the later part of Saturday, April 7, 1990, the day a surprise snowstorm hit the area. You'll see the behind-the-scenes activity at the radio station, some ancient broadcasting equipment, and a bunch of radio station staff and community members. This latest release can be accessed here. All previous releases can be accessed at this playlist.

WUSB was the place where many radio programs archived on our site were aired and it served as the inspiration for "Off The Hook" and, in many ways, 2600 Magazine itself. "Off The Wall" continues to air on WUSB on Tuesday evenings.