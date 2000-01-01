WINTER ISSUE OF 2600 RELEASED - WE'RE FINALLY BACK ON SCHEDULE

The Winter issue of 2600 has been released in all of its many formats. And for the first time since 2020, we are back on schedule! We couldn't have done it without you.

First things first. If you want to join our digital family, simply subscribe here for the PDF version or here for the Kindle version (without Amazon restrictions or controls), which also works on other ereaders like the Nook or Kobo. If you just want this issue, click here and select the desired format. All of our digital issues are completely free of copy protection or digital rights management (DRM) controls. For more details on how this all works, click here.

Our paper edition is also out. To subscribe to that version, select the option that suits your needs here. Or to get this one issue, click here. And, of course, issues are already showing up at stores all over the place.

Existing subscribers should either already have their issues or will be getting them soon. All digital subscribers have already had their issue notifications sent. If you haven't seen yours, be sure to check your spam folder. If you have any problems at all, contact us.

This marks our official recovery from the COVID era as we've finally made up all of the time lost in 2020. This is the first issue since Spring 2020 where we've restored the date to the front cover. We want to thank everyone for their support in getting through that difficult period, as well as helping us launch our digital editions after last year's devastating loss of Kindle magazine support through Amazon. The ability to continue offering a Kindle version without Amazon is a testament to the hacker ingenuity that has kept us publishing for 40 years.

One more thing: this is also the year that the HOPE conference truly returns. HOPE XV is set for July 12-14, 2024. Not since 2018 have we been able to have a conference without major COVID restrictions. Since then, we've moved to a new location which, even with the restrictions, proved to be a huge success. We can't wait to see what we can accomplish this year. Tickets will be going on sale shortly - keep watching hope.net for details!