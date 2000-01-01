WINTER ISSUE OF 2600 RELEASED - GOOGLE PLAY UPDATE

Winter has come once again, which can only mean one thing: the Winter issue of 2600 is out! Here's how to get your hands on it.

Once more, we're offering this issue in PDF format. If this is successful, we will be able to expand this format, add more digital subscription options, etc. Please help spread the word so we can continue to expand.

Unfortunately, there's one less digital format available. Google has decided to no longer support what they refer to as "print replica" magazines, something we've never been called before. What we've learned from this is that it's almost always a bad idea to give such control to an entity that clearly doesn't understand the publishing world. In addition to our own PDF version, you can obtain 2600 digitally through the Kindle (U.S. and U.K.) and the Nook. You can see a full listing of all of our digital options here.

And we certainly haven't forgotten the paper edition. In fact, we're happy to hear that more bookstores are opening in the States in recent years. To see if there's one in your neighborhood that carries us, check our list of stores.

And don't forget - you can always subscribe and have issues sent directly to you!