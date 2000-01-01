WINTER ISSUE OF 2600 RELEASED

Our final issue of 2020 is hitting the stands at last! The Winter issue is now out, right in time for the start of spring.

As you know, it was just about a year ago when things started to really hit the fan. We were faced with a very bleak future after losing virtually all of our retail sales outlets, but our readers stepped up and saved the day. While we're still a couple of months behind our normal schedule, we're steadily catching up with every new issue.

If you don't want to head to a store, having 2600 come to your mailbox through a subscription is a great option. Or you can get the Winter issue sent to you individually.

Our downloadable PDF continues to be a popular option. It's completely DRM-free! There's also the Kindle (U.S. and U.K. subscriptions, individual issues elsewhere), and the Nook. For all of our many digital options for this and other issues, click here.

Finally, here is a list of stores that carry us. Sadly, a number of them have gone out of business, so be sure to check before making a trip.

Let's all hope 2021 is a good one for all of us. Please protect your health and get the COVID-19 vaccine!