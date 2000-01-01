WINTER ISSUE OF 2600 RELEASED

As winter takes over the landscape, you can take comfort in the knowledge that the Winter issue of 2600 is now officially out!

Digital subscribers have already received an email with links to the issue in both PDF and EPUB formats, both totally unrestricted - they can be copied to as many devices as desired.

Click here to become a digital subscriber (you can start with either this issue or the next one). If you're a digital subscriber and haven't gotten an email, check your spam filter or email delivery@2600.com.

If you only want the Winter issue, simply visit this link. You will receive the current issue in both PDF and EPUB formats.

The PDF version will work on virtually any computer, tablet, or phone and the EPUB version will work on ereaders like Kindles, Nooks, and Kobos - all without copy restriction or any reliance on third parties like Amazon.

If you want the actual printed edition of the magazine, there are also many options. You can subscribe here. If you only want the printed edition of the Winter issue, just click here. If you're already a subscriber, you should either already have the Winter issue or can expect it very soon.

You can also find 2600 in bookstores and at magazine stands. Here's a partial list.

There's more! As this is the last issue of the year, we have put together the entire year of 2025 in a single PDF collection. It includes all 272 pages of 2600 from 2025 with their original layout.

The cover art for the Winter issue will be available on a t-shirt very soon. Keep checking here for updates.

For those wanting still more, we've got all of our back issues available at this link. Click on the dropdown to narrow your search as there are quite a few. Full sets are also available. And if you're interested in obtaining a comprehensive digital collection of all of our previous material, becoming a lifetime subscriber to The Hacker Digest ought to satisfy that craving.