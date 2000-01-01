WINTER ISSUE OF 2600 RELEASED

The Winter issue of 2600 is now out! You should be able to find it at the usual newsstands and bookstores. And if you're a subscriber, you likely already have it.

Becoming a subscriber is really easy. Just go to our subscription section and choose the option that's best for you. If you just want the new issue, that's easy too!

If you prefer the PDF version, you can have it in seconds by going here. It's completely DRM-free so you can copy it to any device that reads PDFs. And then there are the Kindle options: you can subscribe in the U.S. or subscribe in the U.K., plus there's the option to buy individual Kindle issues in other countries, along with a whole host of other digital options.

And, since this is technically the last issue of the year, we've bundled all of 2021 into one PDF collection, available here.

A listing of places to buy 2600 in the United States can be found here.

(Yes, you read right - this is the WINTER issue. In addition to falling way behind due to the COVID crisis in 2020, supply chain problems added further delays in the printing process for this issue. We're continuing to work extra hard to get us back on track.)