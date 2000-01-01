WBAI REGAINS LOCAL CONTROL - "OFF THE HOOK" RETURNS WEDNESDAY

New York State Supreme Court Judge Melissa Crane has reinstated a temporary restraining order that prevents the takeover of WBAI by what was in effect a rogue faction of the Pacifica network. On October 7th, the station, which airs the "Off The Hook" hacker program, was forcibly shut down by Pacifica officials without the consent of the Pacifica National Board. Those people have since been either suspended or fired. However, the battle isn't over and the financial crisis at both the station and throughout the network remains a major challenge.

For now at least, it's a time to celebrate. You can stream the station via wbai.org. And next Wednesday, "Off The Hook" returns to the airwaves for the first time since September.