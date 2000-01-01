VOLUME 34 OF THE HACKER DIGEST RELEASED

All versions of The Hacker Digest Volume 34 (2017) have now been released. The PDF version has been available to digital lifetime subscribers for a while and now the Kindle version is also available, along with the EPUB version. (We've been sidetracked by HOPE preparations and recovery. We apologize for the delay.)

Also available is the most recent in our PDF archive series: Volume 19 from 2002. (Every three months we release another volume from our archives. Volume 20 will be available by the end of August.)

To see a full listing of our digital options, click here.

To become a digital lifetime subscriber, click here. If you're an existing lifetime subscriber to the magazine and wish to upgrade to digital in addition, click here.