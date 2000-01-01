VOLUME 33 OF THE HACKER DIGEST RELEASED

The latest edition of The Hacker Digest is out! Volume 33 is comprised of all issues of 2600 from 2016, rearranged in book form and totaling nearly 300 pages.

The Kindle and Nook versions are great for anyone who wants the text of all of the articles sent directly to their devices for easy and legible reading. The PDF version works on a variety of platforms and resembles the printed version of the magazine, with a number of layout changes and expanded features. All versions contain all of the graphics, along with enhanced cover pages (unobscured by print or barcodes), a full payphone photo spread, and a collection of all of the back cover photos. In addition, we also offer an EPUB version.

Download the PDF, EPUB, or Kindle versions. (A full list of options, including those for other countries, can be found here.)

Or... join the lifetime club and get ALL digital issues from the beginning and well into the future. Details here.