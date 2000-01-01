VOLUME 21 OF THE HACKER DIGEST RELEASED

Volume 21 of The Hacker Digest is now out. If you're a lifetime digital subscriber, you will have already received this edition. Volume 21 is comprised of issues from 2004, our 20th anniversary and a year where we embraced propaganda, at least on all of our covers. It was a time of soul searching in the hacker community, the year of The Fifth HOPE, and a changing country.

You can click here to buy Volume 21 or become a lifetime digital subscriber here. If you do the latter, you will receive digital copies of everything we have published to date, plus everything that we publish in the future. We have now digitized 31 out of our 34 years.

If you also want paper copies, we have a special offer here. And if you're an existing paper lifetime subscriber who wants to upgrade to digital at a discounted rate, just click here.