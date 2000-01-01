VOLUME 20 OF THE HACKER DIGEST RELEASED

We've released Volume 20 of The Hacker Digest. If you're a lifetime digital subscriber, you will have already received this edition. Volume 20 is comprised of issues from 2003, when war was in the air and all kinds of challenges faced the hacker community. It's a pretty fascinating period to look back upon.

You can click here to buy Volume 20 or become a lifetime digital subscriber here. If you do the latter, you will receive digital copies of everything we have published to date, plus everything that we publish in the future. So far, we've digitized 30 out of our 34 years.

If you also want paper copies, we have a special offer here. And if you're an existing paper lifetime subscriber who wants to upgrade to digital at a discounted rate, just click here.