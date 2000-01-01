VOLUME 17 OF THE HACKER DIGEST RELEASED

We've just released Volume 17 of The Hacker Digest. If you're a digest subscriber, you should have already received your copy. This volume was from the year 2000, where we made the whole Y2K thing pale in comparison to what was going on in the hacker community. It was the year Kevin Mitnick was finally released from prison - and the year the Motion Picture Association of America came after us for daring to help people play DVDs on a Linux machine. Many of these issues have been sold out for years, but now they're available in digital form.

If you're looking to see what our whole digitization project is all about, this is a great year to start with. Click here to buy Volume 17 or here to become a lifetime Hacker Digest subscriber and receive every digest put out so far, as well as everything we publish into the future. We now have 26 years of 2600 digitized in non-DRM PDF format. We currently have Volumes 1 through 17 encoded, as well as Volumes 25 through 33. Every three months, a new digest will be released that will narrow the gap of undigitized issues. Also, a new digest of the previous year's issues is released each spring. (For those of you who want to get all of the digital issues as well as paper editions, we have a special offer here. And if you already have a lifetime subscription to the paper edition, you can upgrade to the digital lifetime subscription at a super discounted rate.)