VOLUME 16 OF THE HACKER DIGEST RELEASED - 25 YEARS OF 2600 NOW DIGITIZED

We're happy to announce the release of Volume 16 of The Hacker Digest, which has already been delivered to all of our digital subscribers. This marks a special milestone for us, as we now have a quarter century of 2600 digitized in non-DRM PDF format. You can subscribe to and receive the entire collection in seconds by clicking here.

The project currently has Volumes 1 through 16 encoded, as well as Volumes 25 through 33. Every three months, a new digest will be released that will narrow the gap of undigitized issues. Also, a new digest of the previous year's issues is released each spring.

(For those of you who want to get all of the digital issues as well as paper editions, we have a special offer here. And if you already have a lifetime subscription to the paper edition, you can upgrade to the digital lifetime subscription at a super discounted rate.)