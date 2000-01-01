VIRTUAL TICKETS TO HOPE NOW AVAILABLE

If you want to participate in A New HOPE but aren't able to attend in person, you can be a virtual attendee! We will also be adding a virtual track for speakers who want to participate from other parts of the world.

While this is our first in-person gathering since 2018 and the very first in our brand new home, we understand that some of you are still hesitant to travel or be with crowds of people. As our costs remain the same no matter what, this is a great way to support the conference and be a part of it at the same time. The more tickets we sell, the more we'll be able to do for both virtual and in-person attendees.

Virtual attendees will have access to all talks and will be able to participate in audience Q&A whenever those opportunities are open. In addition, if desired, you will also get a conference badge sent to you.

Here is the link to get your virtual ticket. (In-person tickets are still available here.)

The conference is being held from Friday, July 22nd to Sunday, July 24th, 2022. More info is being posted at www.hope.net.

To submit a talk (virtual or otherwise), check the guidelines at our site and submit your proposal to speakers@hope.net. Remember that these are only guidelines and that you're free to explore whatever topics interest you. If it's something you're into and it relates to the hacker community, then we want to hear about it! (Be sure to indicate whether you're submitting an in-person talk proposal or a virtual one.)