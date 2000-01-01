VIDEOS FROM THE ELEVENTH HOPE ARE OUT

It was a ton of work, but well worth it in the end. We've compiled and catalogued HD video from every talk that was given in the main tracks of The Eleventh HOPE conference, which took place July 22-24. We're quite pleased with the results and we think you'll be amazed by the quality of the talks that were given this year.

Videos are available in a variety of formats. There are DVDs for full sets or individual talks. You can download MP4s of any presentation. And you can also get a massive 128 gigabyte thumb drive containing all 100 talks from the entire conference. All of these versions are DRM-free and you're welcome to share and copy to your heart's content.

Whether or not you were able to attend The Eleventh HOPE, you can now see every talk and have your own copy to preserve. And before you know it, another HOPE will be on the horizon.