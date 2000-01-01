UPDATE ON WBAI AND "OFF THE HOOK'

On October 15th, District Judge Engelmayer (Southern District of New York) extended the New York State Supreme Court’s temporary restraining order (TRO) from October 18th through the end of the next hearing, which is scheduled for next Monday, October 21st. Prior to the hearing, the parties are to submit briefs in support or opposition of the extension of the TRO.

While Pacifica has been ordered not to lay anyone off at WBAI, they have refused to allow them to operate the station and automated programming from California continues to be piped in with no local broadcasting permitted. This includes "Off The Hook" which has been kept off the air for the past couple of weeks.

The hearing will take place Monday, October 21st at 3pm in Courtroom 1305 at the U.S. Courthouse, 40 Centre Street, New York, NY. You can email the Pacifica National Board to voice your opinion at pnb@pacifica.org.