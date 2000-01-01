TODAY IS THE LAST DAY FOR ONLINE HOPE TICKET SALES

We're less than five days away from HOPE XV and excitement is in the air.

We will be shutting down online ticket sales at midnight, so if you want to be a part of this historic event, get your tickets before then! (Tickets will be available onsite, but at a higher price.) We have in-person and remote options. (If you bought tickets prior to this weekend, you should have received them within the past day at the email address you used when buying them - please email tickets@hope.net if you didn't get yours. Tickets bought this weekend or today will be delivered Tuesday.)

If you want to find out everything you could possibly want to know about the Hackers On Planet Earth conference, simply click here to begin your journey.

HOPE XV will be taking place Friday, July 12 through Sunday, July 14 at St. John's University, Queens, New York City. We hope to see you there!