THIRD BATCH OF HOPE XV TALKS ANNOUNCED - MANY MORE COMING

A third batch of talks for the upcoming HOPE XV conference has been made public and can be found at https://www.hope.net/talks.html outlined in yellow. We received a HUGE amount of last minute submissions before our deadline last week and we are still processing them. There will be many more talks posted in the days and weeks ahead.

There will also shortly be information posted on the site about workshops, villages, and all kinds of other fun stuff that will be taking place at the conference. Everything points to this being a bigger and more active event than our last one in 2022!

All talks and workshops are in-person. We have two types of tickets: in-person at https://store.2600.com/products/tickets-to-hope-xv and virtual at https://store.2600.com/products/tickets-to-hope-xv-virtual-attendee. Each ticket purchase allows us to invest more into the conference and make it as awesome as we possibly can. If you're interested in being a sponsor or vendor, please contact us at hope@hope.net.

HOPE XV will take place at St. John's University from July 12-14, 2024.