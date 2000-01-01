SPRING ISSUE OF 2600 RELEASED

The Spring 2026 issue of 2600 is now out!

You can get the new issue in both PDF and EPUB formats without any copy restrictions when you get a digital subscription here.

If you only want this one issue, just visit this link.

The PDF version will work on virtually any computer, tablet, or phone and the EPUB version will work on ereaders like Kindles, Nooks, and Kobos - all without copy restriction or any reliance on third parties like Amazon. (Yes, you can still get 2600 via Amazon, but you won't have complete control over what you download.) To see all digital options, click here.

Of course, you can always get 2600 on good old-fashioned paper! To go that route, you can either subscribe at this link or go here to get the Spring issue sent directly to the address of your choice anywhere in the world. We also continue to be found in major stores all over the place. A somewhat accurate listing is available.

If you're a print subscriber, you've either already gotten the Spring issue or you will any day now. Digital subscribers have already had their issue notifications sent. If you're a digital subscriber and haven't yet seen yours, be sure to check your spam folder. If you have any problems at all, contact us at delivery@2600.com for human intervention.

The cover art for the Spring issue is now available on a t-shirt! You can find it, plus t-shirts with cover art from the past few years at this link.

We should also point out that our important announcement regarding this year's HOPE conference did not make the deadline for the Spring issue, so you will only find hints of what we were hoping would transpire. Please go to the HOPE website for the most up-to-date info and to get involved. The short version: the HOPE conference is returning to midtown Manhattan this year! We'll be in the New Yorker Hotel, home of famed inventor and hacker hero Nikola Tesla. The hotel is located on 34th Street and Eighth Avenue, where the city never sleeps. Discounted hotel rooms right in the middle of all the action are selling out fast. HOPE 26 will run from August 14-16, 2026.