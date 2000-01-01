SPRING ISSUE OF 2600 RELEASED

The Spring issue of 2600 has just been released! If you don't already have a copy, you have a bunch of options below.

As you may know, digital subscribers no longer have to choose formats as we have combined the PDF and EPUB subscription plans. You get both automatically when you order a digital subscription at

https://store.2600.com/collections/subscriptions-renewals/products/d1g1t...

or if you only want to get this one issue (in both formats) go to

https://store.2600.com/collections/2020-2021/products/spring-2025-digita...

The PDF version will work on virtually any computer, tablet, or phone and the EPUB version will work on ereaders like Kindles, Nooks, and Kobos - all without copy restriction or any reliance on third parties like Amazon. (Yes, you can still get 2600 via Amazon, but you won't have complete control over what you download.)

Of course, you can always get 2600 on good old-fashioned paper! To go that route, you can either subscribe at

https://store.2600.com/collections/subscriptions-renewals

or go to

https://store.2600.com/collections/2020-2021/products/spring-2025

to get the Spring issue sent directly to the address of your choice anywhere in the world. We also continue to be found in major stores all over the place. A somewhat accurate listing can be found at

https://www.2600.com/stores#3/47.35/-113.30

If you're a printed subscriber, you've either already gotten the Spring issue or you will any day now. Digital subscribers have already had their issue notifications sent. If you're a digital subscriber and haven't yet seen yours, be sure to check your spam folder. If you have any problems at all, contact us at delivery@2600.com for human intervention.

As always, we have placed the cover art for this new issue onto a t-shirt, which you can get your hands on at

https://store.2600.com/collections/cover-shirts/products/42-1_quartet-un...

Don't forget to check our huge library of back issues too at

https://store.2600.com/collections/back-issues

(click on the dropdown if you want to narrow your search - we have an awful lot of back issues).