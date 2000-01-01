SPRING ISSUE OF 2600 RELEASED

The Spring issue of 2600 has come out! Within it, you'll hear about the progress we've been making in getting around the various challenges that publishers like us have been facing in recent months, particularly with Amazon's Kindle. The most up-to-date news on this can be found here.

If you're a subscriber to our physical magazine, you either have just gotten it in the mail or should be watching your mailbox right now for its imminent arrival. In order to become a subscriber, this page will have you signed up in a couple of minutes. If you just want the Spring issue, simply click here.

You can get the new issue in non-DRM PDF format at this link and view it on the device of your choice without restriction. You can also get a growing number of back issues in this format by clicking here.

Barnes and Noble offers both a subscription and individual issues for their Nook apps and devices at this link.

While you can no longer subscribe via Kindle, you can still get the new issue and back issues in that format. A full list of options can be found at this page. And later this year, there will be a way for you to get 2600 via the Kindle Unlimited program, which we'll share specifics about as soon as we have them.

A somewhat accurate list of stores in the United States that carry 2600 can be found here.

Stay tuned for news in the coming weeks about other in-house digital subscription options!