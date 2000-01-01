SPEAKER SUBMISSION DEADLINE FOR THE CIRCLE OF HOPE IS MAY 28

If you want to present a talk at The Circle of HOPE, your time is running out! The deadline for submissions is Monday, May 28, 2018. We still have openings for the kinds of presentations that the HOPE conference is known for: enlightening, creative, unique, controversial, etc. We welcome entries from young and old, from CEOs and professors to hacktivists and students - all we require is that you have the hacker spirit and something to say. Please consult the guidelines and tips at this link.

As you may know, we're honored to have Chelsea Manning as one of our speakers this year. She will be joined by more than 100 others. The full schedule will be announced in June.

Tickets will be going out via email in the next few weeks. If your email address has changed since you bought tickets, send an email to tickets@2600.com and we'll sort it out. Tickets are still available, but we want to avoid overcrowding - even with our expanded space - so we advise getting them earlier rather than later. Remember, tickets aren't refundable, but they are able to be transferred to others. You can get tickets at this link.

The Circle of HOPE will be taking place July 20, 21, and 22, 2018 at the Hotel Pennsylvania in New York City. Discounted hotel rooms are available here.

For continuing updates, visit www.hope.net.