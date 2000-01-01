SOME 2600 MEETINGS TO RESUME IN JULY

The progress that has been made over the past few months has been quite inspiring. But as with any return to normalcy, it's going to be a gradual process.

We will start phasing in 2600 meetings in July, based on overall statistics for each area. Obviously, some places are in better shape than others, and we've seen conditions turn 180 degrees in a fairly brief period, so everything is subject to change.

We do ask that people not come to meetings if they haven't been vaccinated, as this will put both themselves and others at potential risk. We don't want anyone acting as enforcers for this policy; it's important that attendees act in a responsible and trusting manner. If, for whatever reason, you don't feel comfortable, please don't force yourself to stick around. Remember, this is new for all of us.

If your meeting has a Twitter handle that follows @2600Meetings, we will be in touch. If you have a new meeting or a new Twitter handle, you can send @2600Meetings a Direct Message on Twitter or email meetings@2600.com to coordinate. We will be starting our meeting list from scratch so there will likely be significantly fewer meetings in our listings for a while. (Some might say this is a great way for a new meeting to get noticed.)

Of course, virtual meetings will continue where desired until people feel completely safe congregating in groups. What we advise (and remember, this is only advice, not a mandate) is for attendees to continue wearing masks inside if you don't know for sure that everyone is vaccinated or if you're in a space where lots of strangers are passing by. If you're in an area where everyone is happy to say they're vaccinated and there are no strangers whose status is unknown in close proximity, then you're probably just fine not wearing a mask. Let's try and be a model to the rest of society and not make any of this a contentious issue.

No doubt things will be even more different in the next month. We look forward to what we hope will be some very positive changes. We're so glad to be able to share this new dawn with all of you.