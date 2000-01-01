SHORTWAVE VERSION OF "OFF THE HOOK" POSTED

We just uncovered an old tape that was lying around which contains a bit of a treasure. (Thanks to listener Brandon from Cincinnati who sent this to us over ten years ago.) Back in 2008, our weekly radio show was also broadcast on shortwave station WBCQ in Monticello, Maine. Now you can hear what our January 9, 2008 show sounded like on shortwave. This will likely only appeal to people who appreciate the history of shortwave, but we wanted to give everyone the opportunity to hear this. Click on this link to stream or download this show.