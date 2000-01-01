SECOND BATCH OF HOPE XV TALKS RELEASED - DEADLINE APPROACHING

HOPE XV is now less than two months away! We've just released a new batch of talks that will be presented at the conference and there's a lot more to come. Visit www.hope.net/talks.html to see what's on the agenda so far. A third batch will be released soon.

If you want to give a presentation of your own, you have less than a week to send in your proposal(s)! The deadline is Monday, May 20. As you can tell from our developing program, we accept a wide range of material and you may well have something really interesting to share with HOPE attendees. Just send your submission to speakers@hope.net by Monday!

For more info on how you can participate in this year's HOPE, visit www.hope.net/cfp.html - there is info there on talks, workshops, villages, and more!

Your support is key in making HOPE XV a success. We've seen a great deal of enthusiasm this year, but we need more ticket sales in order to be able to make HOPE as great as it can be. If you're unable to attend in person, buying a virtual ticket is a great way to support the conference and still participate. Visit www.hope.net/tickets.html for info on all tickets.

HOPE XV will take place at St. John's University from July 12-14, 2024. Both physical and virtual tickets are available. More info on the HOPE conference - including how to submit your talk ideas, find housing, and become a part of the team - can be found at www.hope.net.