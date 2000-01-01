RENOLY SANTIAGO (PHANTOM PHREAK IN "HACKERS") TO APPEAR AT HOPE

Thirty-one years ago, a film that we all still talk about was introduced to the world. Some love it, some hate it, but it's definitely had an impact on the hacker community over the years. Renoly Santiago played Phantom Phreak, the highly expressive, charismatic "King of NYNEX" who wore stylishly eccentric clothes and brought an energetic, theatrical flair to the underground hacker scene. Renoly will be part of a panel discussion at this year's HOPE conference with consultant Emmanuel Goldstein and others who will reveal some of the secrets of "Hackers." There will also be a tribute to the late Rafael Moreu, who wrote the script for "Hackers" after attending 2600 meetings and doing a lot of research into this community.

We hope you'll join us. Hack the Planet!

HOPE 26 will take place August 14-16, 2026 at The New Yorker Hotel in New York City.

Tickets can be obtained at this address (follow the link at the bottom of the page for virtual tickets).

More details on the conference can be found at the HOPE website.