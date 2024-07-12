NEW HOTEL DEALS ANNOUNCED FOR HOPE CONFERENCE

Those of you looking for a great place to stay during HOPE will be happy to hear about the deal we just secured at two nearby hotels!

The Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott and the Courtyard by Marriott have given HOPE attendees a sharply discounted rate. You can see other housing options on our Lodging page and also see how easy it is to get around the area.

The hotels are next to the Emerald Pub and very close to all kinds of food options open well into the late night. They were favorite gathering points for many HOPE attendees in 2022.

We are also accepting talk submissions, along with ideas for workshops, villages, performances, exhibitions, and more. You can get all the details here. We will begin sharing some of the already accepted submissions in the next couple of weeks. We strongly encourage you to get your submissions in ASAP so you don't miss out. Submissions will close in May, but could close earlier if similar material has already been accepted.

Please support HOPE and get your tickets today! You can get in-person or virtual tickets - the more we sell, the more we can invest in for the conference!

HOPE XV

July 12-14, 2024

St. John's University

Queens, New York City

www.hope.net