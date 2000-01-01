NEW HOPE SCHEDULE APP - LAST DAY FOR HOPE SCHOLARSHIPS

As we're just over a week away from the start of HOPE_16, we want to share our new privacy-friendly conference schedule app with you. The HOPE_16 app is currently available for Android devices at Google Play and it will keep the entire HOPE schedule at your fingertips along with any changes and updates. (It will be available on F-Droid soon.)

Today is also the deadline if you want to sponsor a student so that they can attend HOPE for the first time and experience the magic of a HOPE weekend. So many people have already done this and the effect it has on those new to the scene is nothing short of incredible. It's a great chance to help steer someone's life in a positive direction.

Tickets will be available for a few more days. If you can't make it in person, please buy a virtual ticket. Your support will help ensure the future of the HOPE conference at a time when we've never needed it more. (If you've already bought a ticket, please watch your email in the next few days as it will soon be arriving at the address you gave us!)

