A NEW HOPE IS ON THE HORIZON

It gives us much happiness to confirm that HOPE is returning this year.

A New HOPE will take place July 22-24, 2022 at St. John's University in Queens, New York City.

It will be the first conference in our new home, which gives us more space and possibilities than ever before. It's also much easier for out-of-towners to get to, being much closer to airports and even offering free parking.

Our Call For Participation will begin accepting submissions on Thursday for speakers and panel discussions. We'll also have a CFP for workshops and other projects shortly after.

Ticket sales are imminent and we will be making an announcement about that in the very near future.

We will also be posting info on nearby discounted hotel accommodations as well as other housing options.

If you want to help with HOPE operations, email volunteers@hope.net. HOPE is only made possible through the combined effort of hundreds of people, each helping out in their own unique way.

All kinds of questions are addressed in our FAQ, located with lots of other info at www.hope.net. Keep checking that site as it will be updated frequently.

