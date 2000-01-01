A MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT CONCERNING THE HOPE CONFERENCE

We're happy to announce a major change for the Hackers On Planet Earth conferences. Effective immediately, HOPE will be an annual event!

HOPE_16 will take place August 15-17, 2025 at St. John's University in Queens, New York City.

As you likely know, HOPE has traditionally only happened every other year. After the great reaction we got to last year's conference, we believe the time is right to finally do what so many of you have been asking for over the years. It will take a lot of work, but with the support and skill of our terrific HOPE volunteers, we know we can pull it off and have this great event occur every year!

HOPE_16 will be a welcoming place for hackers of all types: makers, artists, educators, experimenters, tinkerers, and more! If you're interested in playing with technology, coming up with new ideas, learning from others, and sharing your knowledge, then this is the place for you!

HOPE_16 will be an all-ages event with at least four speaker tracks, a whole bunch of workshops, awesome vendors, and all kinds of fun activities throughout the entire weekend. This will all take place in a unique campus environment accessible by mass transit and offering free parking. On- and off-campus housing options will be available, with surprisingly low prices. The HOPE_16 Call for Participation along with ticket sales will begin in January.

The Call for Participation will invite submissions for speakers, panels, workshops, villages, performances, vendors, installations, and exhibitions.

You can help make HOPE_16 happen. People like you help keep HOPE affordable by volunteering time and expertise. Volunteer opportunities exist across all conference areas, and HOPE welcomes people of all skill levels. The Call for Participation will include information about how you can be a HOPE volunteer.

More details will be announced in the coming weeks both here and at www.hope.net. You can also join our announcement list at the HOPE site.