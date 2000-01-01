LIBBY LIU, FLAVIO AGGIO ANNOUNCED AS FINAL HOPE 2020 KEYNOTES

We're please to announce our final two keynotes for HOPE 2020!

Libby Liu served as the inaugural chief executive officer of the Open Technology Fund, and provided strategic leadership and operational direction to meet OTF's mission of advancing Internet freedom around the world. Libby led the successful transformation of the eight-year-old OTF program into an independent stand-alone non-profit corporation, maintaining OTF core values and methodology while ensuring uninterrupted operations during the startup phase for the projects, people, and at-risk communities OTF supports globally. Prior to leading OTF, Libby served as president of Radio Free Asia, where in addition to providing strategic vision, supporting innovative programming, directing editorial and

administrative policies and procedures, she coordinated issues in these areas with USAGM, stakeholders, and other organizations to address the region's most pressing issues. Prior to joining RFA, she served as the director of administration and strategic planning at the Baltimore headquarters of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). There, she played a pivotal role in the board's establishment of the NAACP's five year strategic plan goals and objectives and in the implementation of the plan. Earlier this year she received the 2020 Luxembourg Peace Prize for Technology.

Flavio Aggio is the chief information security officer at the World Health Organization (WHO). Additionally, he represents WHO in key forums focused on information security and cybersecurity. Prior to joining WHO, Flavio was the chief technology officer at the city and county of San Francisco, where he developed technology solutions to modernize and protect the city. Before that, he held technical leadership positions in enterprise architecture, project management, telecommunications, and IT operations with Unisys, ASML, Dow Chemical, and Rohm and Haas. In 2014, he enabled the interconnection of the San Francisco and San Jose Wi-Fi networks. The two cities were using a

new technology (Hotspot 2.0) allowing smartphones to automatically connect and roam between their two networks, as well as provide a layer of security on what would not normally be available in wide-open public hotspots. Flavio

holds a Bachelor of Science in physics from Sao Paulo University in Brazil and an executive MBA from Temple University in the United States.

Libby Liu and Flavio Aggio join our seven previously announced keynote speakers: Idalin Bobé, Tiffany Rad, Yeshimabeit Milner, Jaron Lanier, Cindy Cohn, Cory Doctorow, and Richard Thieme.

HOPE 2020 will be taking place online from July 25 to August 2, 2020. More details and updates can be found at www.hope.net.