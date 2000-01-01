THE LATEST ON HOPE

It's been about a month since we shared the news of the crisis we're facing regarding future HOPE conferences, as Hotel Pennsylvania announced a tripling of their rates, which would make the conference unaffordable for many of our attendees and, thus, not something we'd want to pursue.

Since then, we have received hundreds of emails from people who have attended previous HOPE conferences, people who have never been to one, a sizable number who have presented talks, panels, and workshops at HOPE over the years, and so many others in the community. The vast majority of these emails contained really positive and inspirational messages, along with some very good suggestions on how HOPE can continue.

We're still processing all of this and we've been hard at work pursuing the options with the most potential. You have our promise that we will leave no stone unturned in the quest for the next incarnation of HOPE, one that will continue the magic of the first twelve. We can't thank you enough for the kind messages of support so many of you have sent, along with the reminders of how much this event really means.

Please continue to forward us your thoughts, ideas, and suggestions. The address to email is hope@hope.net. We expect the month ahead to be pivotal. As soon as we have news to report, we will share it here.