IT'S DECISION TIME FOR HOPE

It's come down to a crucial time for the HOPE conference where we need to make some important decisions.

As you may know, ticket sales have been less than expected. This seems to be the case for a lot of events. We know some of it has to do with reluctance to travel to the States, but there are other factors at play, particularly for those already in the country. But the reality is that our bills stay the same regardless of these details, and we have to make sure we can pull this off without being put in a bad situation.

We have to decide in the next few days if we're going to keep one of our large rooms or simply not use it this year. We'd obviously prefer to hold onto it, but we have to have to have the means to cover the expense. If we sell 50 tickets in the next few days, we'll be able to keep the room. Otherwise, we'll have to tighten things up a bit.

The conference will be awesome no matter what. That's because we have great speakers, presenters, performers, and volunteers. Nothing will change that. But we want to be able to give you the best we can as far as facilities. And we want to be able to continue doing this into the future. Most importantly, we want to be up front with where we stand.

Click here for tickets.

HOPE_16 will take place at St. John's University in Queens, New York City from August 15-17, 2025. A whole lot more info on everything from the program to transportation to housing can be found at the HOPE website: www.hope.net.