IDALIN BOBE, TIFFANY RAD, YESHIMABEIT MILNER TO KEYNOTE AT HOPE 2020

We have three more keynotes to announce for HOPE 2020! Details are below.

We're also processing all of the talk submissions we've received, which is more than we've ever gotten in the past. The program for HOPE 2020 will

literally be coming to you from all around the world, as our virtual event makes it possible for so many more people to participate, many of whom would never have been able to make it to New York in person.

At this point, all accepted speakers have been notified. If you have not gotten an acceptance letter, we simply ran out of room. We thank all of you for submitting your proposals and encourage you to keep doing what you do. There were so many good talks we weren't able to accomodate.

And now for those keynote announcements:

Joining the four previously announced keynotes (Jaron Lanier, Cindy Cohn, Cory Doctorow, and Richard Thieme), we're thrilled to announce the following:

Idalin Bobé is the founder of TechActivist.Org, a grassroots organization providing free technical training and political education workshops to working class youth, activists, and disruptors interested in using technology for social good. She is also a founding member of the Popular Education Project, serves on the national education committee of the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, and is part of the People's Forum, a movement incubator in New York City. Coming from a poor Afro-Latinx community in North Philadelphia, Idalin witnessed firsthand how the people most impacted by social ills were and still are on the losing side of the digital, educational, and economic divide. That understanding led her to dedicate herself to work directly with organizations that are focused on social change and are part of the communities they serve. Through her tech literacy programs, Idalin provides hands-on workshops introducing communities to digital media tools, digital security, open source, web development, and emerging technology like 3D printing.

Tiffany Rad is the CEO and founder of Anatrope, Inc., which develops wireless automotive technologies for the security and data analytics industries. She is also an adjunct in the computer science department at the University of Maine's Portland campus and an adjunct at UC Berkeley in the School of Information's cybersecurity program. Prior to starting Anatrope, Tiffany was the manager of operational security for vehicle embedded systems at Cisco and a cybersecurity

researcher for Battelle Institute at the Center for Advanced Vehicle Engineering. Her work included vulnerability research on vehicle computers in conjunction with assessing intellectual property laws and legislation as it relates to safety and security in future automotive technologies. She has been presenting vehicle computer security research at security conferences since 2006.

Yeshimabeit Milner is the founder and executive director of Data for Black Lives. She has worked since she was 17 behind the scenes as a movement builder, technologist, and data scientist on a number of campaigns. She started Data for Black Lives because for too long she straddled the worlds of data and organizing and was determined to break down the silos to harness the power of data to make change in the lives of Black people. Yeshimabeit has helped change

the conversation around big data and technology across the U.S. and globally. She is an Echoing Green Black Male Achievement Fellow, an Ashoka Fellow, and joins the founders of Black Lives Matter and Occupy Wall Street in the distinguished inaugural class of Roddenberry Foundation Fellows. In 2020, Yeshimabeit was honored as a "Forbes 30 Under 30 Social Entrepreneur."

We will announce our final two keynotes on Thursday.