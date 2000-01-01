HOW TO HELP IN UKRAINE

Like most of the world, we were horrified to watch the events unfold as Russia invaded Ukraine. We realize that geo-political matters are complex, and there are many factors at play, but we feel we cannot stand idly by while watching innocent people being slaughtered in yet another needless war.

Given that this is a world-changing event, there will be many technology related developments, and we consider this a call to the hacker world to invent new ways to use technology to help people.

One of the fundamental beliefs of hackers, in addition to sentiments like "information wants to be free," is that every person has a right to self-expression, and that every person can make a difference.

This is, has been, and always will be, the kind of thing our community values. We encourage everyone to reflect upon this, as we all do our part to heed this call to action.

If you want to help, please consider donating money to these official Ukrainian cryptocurrency accounts:

ETH and USDT (ERC-20) - etherscan.io/address/0x165CD37b4C644C2921454429E7F9358d18A45e14

BTC - www.blockchain.com/btc/address/357a3So9CbsNfBBgFYACGvxxS6tMaDoa1P

(verified at twitter.com/ukraine/status/1497594592438497282)

For those participating at A New HOPE this year, we welcome your ideas on ways to make a difference through talks, presentations, and any other method of reaching out to the world. Full details on how to get involved can be found at hope.net. Remember: individuals like you really make a difference in situations like this.