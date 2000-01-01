HOPE_16 FINAL SPEAKER DEADLINE COMING SOON

HOPE_16 is less than three months away! That may sound like a lot of time, but the conference will be upon us before you know it!

If you want to give a presentation of your own, the final deadline for speakers is Monday, June 2nd, 2025. We are already adding more talks onto our site where you can see what a wide range of diverse and interesting content we're looking for and which has already become part of this year's program! Your ideas can also be included.

If you need some guidance on how to prepare your talk proposal, just visit our speaker tips section and your questions should be answered. The address to send your proposal(s) to is speakers@hope.net.

Your support is key in making this year's conference a success - and to ensure that we can continue doing this every year. We've seen a great deal of enthusiasm so far, but we need more ticket sales in order to be able to make HOPE as great as it can be. If you're unable to attend in person, buying a virtual ticket is a great way to support the conference and still participate. (If your talk is accepted, you will receive free admission to HOPE.)

HOPE_16 will take place at St. John's University in Queens, New York City from August 15-17, 2025. A whole lot more info on everything from the program to transportation to housing can be found at the HOPE website.