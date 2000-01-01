HOPE_16 CALL FOR PARTICIPATION IS OPEN

The Call For Speakers is now open at HOPE_16!

We're looking for all kinds of interesting and diverse subject matter pertaining to technology, hacking, privacy, and more. Speakers get free admission to the conference and a chance to share ideas with a unique and enthusiastic audience.

Speaker sessions will include solo talks, panel discussions, special featured talks, and more. Email speakers@hope.net with your proposal, including a title, an abstract, and a brief biography for each presenter. Send plain text or HTML if possible; only include attachments when needed.

More details can be found here.

There are many other ways to get involved in HOPE_16. If you have an idea for a workshop, HOPE is the place to present it! You don't need to be an expert to give a workshop. In fact, a great way to learn more about a topic you're interested in is to prepare and give a workshop! The main thing is having a desire to share what you think is cool with others. Email workshops@hope.net with your ideas.

For even more ways of getting involved with HOPE, along with a big list of relevant topics, visit www.hope.net/cfp.html.

HOPE_16 is happening from August 15 to 17, 2025 at St. John's University in Queens, New York City. More info is at www.hope.net.

Ticket information for HOPE_16 can be found here.