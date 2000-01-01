HOPE XV VIDEOS NOW ON YOUTUBE

At long last we have put all the videos from HOPE XV up on YouTube. They can be found at Channel2600 along with videos from all of our conferences, dating back to 1994.

The videos are arranged in the order in which they were presented in all three tracks, plus two music performances. It's what people tell us is the best way to relive HOPE or to experience it for the first time. Also, this year we've added subtitles in four languages that are accessible on the YouTube interface.

If you want your own DRM-free and YouTube-free versions of all of these videos, you can find our HOPE XV thumb drive at our online store.

Thanks again to everyone who helped make HOPE XV such a special event. Enjoy the videos!