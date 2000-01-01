HOPE XV VIDEOS NOW AVAILABLE

All of the talks from this summer's HOPE XV conference are now available on a 256 GB thumb drive and for download at our store. We also have a couple of new features: captioning in four languages and a full text transcript for each talk. You can find it all at: this link.

HOPE XV was great fun for all of us and we hope for you as well. If you weren't there, this is an opportunity to share the experience (and these recordings are meant to be shared - no DRM or copy control of any kind!).

We were blown away by the quality and diversity of the many presentations this year - and our new home at St. John's University really came into its own with some reconfiguration, much improved food options, and more interaction with the campus and surrounding communities.

Our next step is to get the talks onto Channel2600 on YouTube which involves a bit of jumping through their various hoops. Look for those in the next couple of weeks. Thanks as always for your support.